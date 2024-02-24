KeyCorp Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $740.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average is $504.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

