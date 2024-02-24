Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.74%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

