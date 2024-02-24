Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 258 ($3.25). Approximately 15,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 46,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.30).

Kooth Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8,600.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

