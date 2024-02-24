Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 16,431 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.1 %

DKNG stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Barclays upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock valued at $104,112,651. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile



DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

