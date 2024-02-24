Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AQN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

