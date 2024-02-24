Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of AQN opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.
