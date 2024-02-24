Korea Investment CORP Has $212,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Westlake by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Westlake by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

