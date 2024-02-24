Korea Investment CORP Has $634,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 207,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.51 and a 200-day moving average of $194.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

