Korea Investment CORP Has $648,000 Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,467,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,985,000 after buying an additional 251,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after buying an additional 660,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,856,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after buying an additional 704,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,312,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $15.61 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

