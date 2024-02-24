Korea Investment CORP Has $925,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Toast were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after buying an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Toast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,191,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

