Korea Investment CORP Has $984,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,207 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

