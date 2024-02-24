Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.05 Million in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

