Korea Investment CORP Invests $719,000 in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Weibo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ WB opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

