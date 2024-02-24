Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,935 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

