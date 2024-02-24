Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.76 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

