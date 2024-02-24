Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Futu were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Futu by 28.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Futu by 18.7% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd increased its holdings in Futu by 266.6% in the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 224.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

FUTU opened at $50.55 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

