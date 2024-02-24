Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,798 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 22,601 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 188.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,461,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $23.33 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

