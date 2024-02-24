Korea Investment CORP Sells 11,575 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 68,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

