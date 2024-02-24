Korea Investment CORP Sells 28,943 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Up 1.0 %

FOX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

