Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.14. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

