Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237,097 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Down 1.8 %

IVZ opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

