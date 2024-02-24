Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 69,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 115,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

See Also

