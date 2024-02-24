KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.14. 306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Company Profile

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

