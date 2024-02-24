Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.