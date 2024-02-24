Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$80.70 and last traded at C$79.85. 898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.45.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.45.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of various water treatment solutions in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, and chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, as well as provides packaged contract services.

