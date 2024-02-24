Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 171,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 779% from the average daily volume of 19,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeshore Acquisition I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of Lakeshore Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

