Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. 722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.