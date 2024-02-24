Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.50).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.85) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.16) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

LON:LAND opened at GBX 623.80 ($7.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -760.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.40 ($9.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,878.05%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

