Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

LARK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

