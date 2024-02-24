Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

LNTH opened at $66.27 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

