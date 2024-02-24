Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Trading Up 1.6 %

Repligen stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 272.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,002,000 after purchasing an additional 483,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 141.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after buying an additional 263,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

