Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Trading Down 12.6%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 12.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

