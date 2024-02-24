LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Down 1.6%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. 52,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 22,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

