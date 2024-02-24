Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading 2.5% Higher

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.63 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.25). 206,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 149,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).

Longboat Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95.

Longboat Energy Company Profile

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

