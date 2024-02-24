LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 73.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

