Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.88, but opened at $31.00. Maplebear shares last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 2,537,823 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 438,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,014,938.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,012,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,761,783.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 438,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,014,938.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,012,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,761,783.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,020,273 shares of company stock worth $57,657,346. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.