Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

MAXN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

