Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $8.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
MAXN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
