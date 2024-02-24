McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $124.90 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath RentCorp
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.