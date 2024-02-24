McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $124.90 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,568,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after buying an additional 396,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,681,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 652,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

