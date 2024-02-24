mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Trading 3.1% Higher

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

mdf commerce Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

