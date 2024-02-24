Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$73.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.19. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$78.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Metro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Analysts expect that Metro will post 4.3043224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

