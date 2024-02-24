Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) traded down 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.56. 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

