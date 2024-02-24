Mizuho Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $60.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.