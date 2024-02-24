Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.65 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.00). 1,029,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,745,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.30 ($0.99).

Mobico Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.59 million, a PE ratio of -165.42 and a beta of 1.50.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

See Also

