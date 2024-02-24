Moderna, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.34) per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after buying an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

