monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.50.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

