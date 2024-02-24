Moody’s Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.25. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $385.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.58.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.28%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

