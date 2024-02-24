Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 18,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000.

About Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

