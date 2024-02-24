MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

MRC Global Trading Down 0.4 %

MRC opened at $11.70 on Friday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after acquiring an additional 285,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,937 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

