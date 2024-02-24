MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSC Industrial Direct

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,106,817. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.