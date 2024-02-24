musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Up 2.6%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 184,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,096,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 2.59.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

