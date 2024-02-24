Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 303,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.